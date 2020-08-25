UrduPoint.com
Sale Points Established To Provide Subsidised Flour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) ::Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdur Rehman district administration has established 46 points to ensure provision of flour to people on subsidized rates.

The price of 20 kilogram flour bag has been fixed as 850 rupees for consumers. A team headed by District food Controller, Jamshed Afridi has also been deputed to monitor the supply of flour.

