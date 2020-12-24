UrduPoint.com
Sale Points Of Edibles Set Up For Christians

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration set up special sale points of sugar and oil to facilitate Christians on Christmas.

The sale points had been set up in Christian Colony, Essa Nagri, Chak No 58/4R, Chak No 190/9AL, Chak No 148/9L and other places where sugar and oil will be provided to Christians on government rates.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal Arts Council Director Syed Riaz Hamdani distributed gifts among Christian employees and greeted them on Christmas.

More Stories From Pakistan

