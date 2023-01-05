Sale points replace retailers for subsidized Atta supply to the poor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Kot Addu district on Thursday ordered replacing retailers' system with official sale points manned only by officials for easy access of poor workers and labour class people to subsidized wheat flour bags in the district.

The move was aimed at bringing transparency to the process after the emergence of public complaints of misuse of the subsidy by black marketeers for unethical and illegal profit-taking.

All 300 retailers have been denotified and 80 sale points have been set up with the deployment of staff who would be responsible to sell Atta bags themselves to citizens to plug chances of any wrongdoing, DC Muhammad Hussain Rana told newsmen during a visit to parts of Kot Addu city and its suburbs to check subsidized wheat flour bags sale by retailers on Thursday.

He said that the step was taken to ensure that the relief provided by the government should reach the deserving persons in a hassle-free manner.

During a visit to UC Ehsanpur, DC ordered to set up an official sale point there where 300 Atta bags would be sold at subsidized prices daily.