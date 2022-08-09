UrduPoint.com

Sale, Purchase Of Pressure Horns Banned In Peshawar, Kohat

Published August 09, 2022

Sale, purchase of pressure horns banned in Peshawar, Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :The administrations of Peshawar and Kohat districts, under section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, imposed ban on sale and purchase of pressure horns, fireworks and toy-guns for 30 days.

In a separate notification issued here on Tuesday, the decision was made while taking action on public complaints for use of pressure horns in the wake of 75th Independence Day that would be celebrated on August 14 this year.

The ban has also been imposed on one wheeling, aerial firing, and swimming in rivers and dams. The administrations have warned strict action against those found guilty of flouting the order.

The public has also been urged to support and cooperate with district administration in this connection.

