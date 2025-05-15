Sale, Purchase Of Sacrificial Animals In Streets Banned
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The district administration has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in streets, mohallahs, road, chowks and other places in the district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, apart from designated points.
According to official sources here Thursday, the district admin is going to establish 7 temporary cattle markets in various parts of the district including tehsils.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Cap (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Assistant Commissioners to implement the ban by invoking CrCP 144.
This ban will be applicable in the urban limits of the district from May 17 to June 10, 2025.
