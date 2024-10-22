Sale, use of vapes, hookah etc banned in district

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Oct, 2024) The district administration here on Monday imposed immediate ban on sale and use of various latest smoking items comprising drugs injurious to human health.

Deputy Commissioner, Yasar Riaz Chaudhry ordered imposition of complete ban on the sale and use of vapes, hookah pens and tar ice in the district, in response to the recommendations of the Deputy Drug Controller, State Health authorities, District authorities told APP here .

"These products contain nicotine and other harmful substances, often used as alternatives to cigarettes, posing serious health risks", the authorities said.

The administration warned that anyone found violating the prohibited orders, would face immediate legal action, with no excuse.

"The decision aims at to protect public health, particularly youth, from nicotine addiction and related life threatening diseases", they added.

