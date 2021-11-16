UrduPoint.com

Saleem Baryar Joins PTI

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:38 PM

Saleem Baryar joins PTI

Senior politician Chaudhry Saleem Baryar on Tuesday formally announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior politician Chaudhry Saleem Baryar on Tuesday formally announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry welcomed the decision of Chaudhry Saleem Baryar to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that, earlier Chaudhry Saleem Baryar's son Ahsan Baryar had won the by-election battle of PP-38 on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket and it proved that PTI is the most popular political party in the country.

They said that now with the formal joining of PTI by Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Baryar the party would benefit in Sialkot district.

They said that Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Baryar, who has vast experience in politics and has been active in politics for the last two decades, will make positive contribution to the party which will be stronger than ever at the local level.

Saleem Baryar said," Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only ray of hope for the people, and he is working day and night to get the country out of crisis and stands committed to strengthening the economic sectors and eradicating corruption for the sake of better future of the people".

Chaudhry Saleem Baryar expressed that his " journey of service" will continue with the goal to improve life of commmon man.

