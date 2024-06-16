Saleem Channa’s Book Launching Ceremony Held
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan, in its weekly literary series, arranged a book launch ceremony based on the essays and letters of Khan Sahab Abdullah Channa and Begum Zeenat Channa.
The book title'Jekay JJag Jirkaey Waya’ had been compiled by eminent story writer Saleem Channa.
Eminent intellectual Prof. Dr. Qazi Khadim presided over the session, while Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro hosted the literary session.
Taj Joyo, Abdul Aziz Junejo, GHulam Nabi Soomro, and author Saleem Channa expressed their views on the book.
