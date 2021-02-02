Saleem expresses dissatisfaction over slow construction work by CDA

The Senate House Committee, in a meeting, reviewed the progress made on the recommendations of the committee and discussed the revised plan of under-construction additional family suits in Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Senate House Committee, in a meeting, reviewed the progress made on the recommendations of the committee and discussed the revised plan of under-construction additional family suits in Parliament Lodges.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandvi Wala observed with anguish and dissatisfaction that construction on the additional infrastructure of Parliament Lodges started seven years ago but unfortunately the project still incomplete.

Committee deplored the sluggish work and called upon the concern authorities to realize responsibilities and ensure completion of the project as early as possible.

CDA official informed that civil work of block A, B, C and D has been completed and tender has been floated to install electrical elevators.

Deputy Chairman Senate said that the installation of elevators and air conditioning system need to be completed as per new agreement.

He directed that the committee should be apprised about overall progress on civil, mechanical and electrical works.

He pointed out that the water treatment plants and electricity generators need to be installed under a separate agreement.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction on the performance of electrical staff deputed at Parliament Lodges.

He said that the contractor lacks professional approach and despite several reminders, CDA remains silent spectator.

The Committee was informed that Parliament lodges have been given an additional feeder to meet its power supply demand. Senator Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini and other senators pointed out deficiency in the construction of servant quarters. Deputy Chairman Senate directed the CDA to enhance the number of mechanical team to complete construction of additional block at the earliest and to provide a detailed report on pre-qualification and PC-I of the project.

Senators included Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini and Nusrat Shaheen attended the meeting.