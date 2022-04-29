Saleem Jan Marwat posted as Director LG (Merge areas)

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued posting and transfer orders of two senior officials in the larger interest of the public.

In this regard a notification issued by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa establishment division on Friday said that Saleem Jan (PMS BS-18) who was awaiting posting in the establishment department has been posted as Director Local Government (Merged Areas), Peshawar.

While services of Dil Nawaz Khan(PMS BS-18) who was serving as Director Local Government(Merged Areas) Peshawar have been placed at the disposal of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development(LGE&RD) department for his further posting as Director Urban Areas Development Authority.