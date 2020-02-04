UrduPoint.com
Saleem Jan Mazari approaches court for protective bail

Former member Sindh Assembly Saleem Jan Mazari has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Former member Sindh Assembly Saleem Jan Mazari has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail.AC has declared Saleem Jan Mazari a proclaimed offender.Petitioner took the plea that he had known that AC declared him proclaim offender when he returned country from Dubai.

"I want to appear before related court, therefore my protective bail should be approved", petitioner said.Petitioner prayed court that NAB should be stopped from making his arrest for three weeks after accepting his protective bail.NAB has filed a reference in the Accountability Court (AC) Sukkur against Saleem Jan Mazari.Saleem Jan Mazari and other suspects are facing charges of illegal allotment of land.

