Saleem Khan Nominated As DPI, Focal Person To Inform Media About Losses Caused By Rain

Published August 30, 2022

Sindh Government on Tuesday appointed Director Press Information (DPI) Muhammad Saleem Khan as the focal person for briefing the media about the damage caused by monsoon rains and relief operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Government on Tuesday appointed Director Press Information (DPI) Muhammad Saleem Khan as the focal person for briefing the media about the damage caused by monsoon rains and relief operations.

According to the notification issued here by Sindh Information Department, after communicating with the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, Saleem Khan will inform the media about the life and financial losses caused by the rain/flood and the rescue operations.

The office of focal person will be open from 09am to 12pm may be contacted at office no: 02199204401, Whatsapp 03132242972, Email dgprsindh70@gmail.com or Office Address: Barrack No. 95, 4B Sindh Secretariat Court Road Karachi.

