Saleem Khosa expresses sorrow on death of Sarda Bahram Khan Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Thursday expressed his sorrow over the death of Sardar Bahram Khan Buledi, father of prominent tribal leader and Provincial Adviser for Women Development Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Mir Attaullah Khan Buledi and Mir Asadullah Khan Buledi.

In his condolence message, the Provincial Minister for Communications and Works said that the deceased was a noble and noble person who played a key role in the welfare of Jafarabad and always taught the lesson of tolerance.

He said that with the demise of the deceased, Jafarabad has lost a friendly and benevolent person and whose void cannot be filled for centuries.

The Provincial Minister prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased eternal place and give his family the courage and strength to bear this irrespirable loss.