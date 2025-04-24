Saleem Khosa reviews maintenance of roads, bridges

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa in a meeting reviewed the condition and maintenance of roads and bridges across the province, particularly in Quetta.

The meeting held here on Thursday was attended by Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jaffar, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt. (R) Saad Bin Asad, Quetta Development Officer Zahoor Ahmed, as well as Superintending Engineers and other senior officials from the department.

During the session, officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the current state of roads and bridges, emphasizing the need to avoid overlapping responsibilities between departments. They highlighted that coordination and clarity of roles are essential for effective governance and smoother infrastructure development.

Minister Khosa stressed that proper repair and maintenance of roads and bridges must be carried out efficiently. He pointed out that overlapping between departments hinders good governance and that if each department operates strictly within its mandate, many challenges would resolve on their own.

He also recommended that roads completed in urban areas be fully handed over to metropolitan authorities, assigning them the responsibility for their upkeep and future maintenance.

Regarding infrastructure resilience, the minister directed authorities to improve the sewage systems and maintain manholes to prevent premature road deterioration.

He further instructed that sewage systems in new road projects should be designed to remain effective for at least 15 years, ensuring long-term quality and durability.

Suggestions for the repair and maintenance of all bridges within Quetta city were also presented during the meeting.

Minister Khosa directed the officials of Communications and Works Department to compile and submit detailed reports on all roads and bridges in need of urgent repairs so that timely action could be initiated.

Addressing the issue of vandalism, the minister warned that strict action would be taken against individuals who damage public property. “The government will not tolerate any attempts to harm public infrastructure,” he affirmed.