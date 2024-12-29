Saleem Khoso for improving roads infrastructure as top priority of govt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso said that improving the road infrastructure in Quetta city and aligning it with modern requirements is one of the top priority of the incumbent government.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to various ongoing development projects in Quetta city, including the Customs Flyover, Gahi Khan Flyover, and Airport Road projects.

During his visit, the relevant engineers and officers provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects.

Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso instructed to accelerate the pace of the ongoing projects, emphasizing that the Customs and Gahi Khan Flyover projects should be completed within current fiscal year.

He further said that field officers for these projects should monitor it on a regular basis to ensure there is no compromise on the pace and quality of work.

The provincial minister said that the progress and prosperity of the region depend on the better performance of the Communications and Works Department, and this performance will be considered optimal when these projects are completed ahead of their scheduled time.

He added that considering the traffic situation in the Customs and Gahi Khan areas, there is an urgent need for the swift completion of these projects.

Therefore, the speed of work should be further increased, and any technical issues related to the projects should be resolved as soon as possible.

The provincial minister termed the pace of progress on the ongoing projects as unsatisfactory and instructed that they be completed on an emergency basis to avoid further inconvenience to the residents of these areas.

He stressed that no compromise or negligence would be tolerated in the quality of these development projects. "All engineers and officers should work diligently to complete their respective projects on time," he added.