Saleem Khoso For Improving Roads Infrastructure As Top Priority Of Govt
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso said that improving the road infrastructure in Quetta city and aligning it with modern requirements is one of the top priority of the incumbent government.
He expressed these views during a surprise visit to various ongoing development projects in Quetta city, including the Customs Flyover, Gahi Khan Flyover, and Airport Road projects.
During his visit, the relevant engineers and officers provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects.
Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso instructed to accelerate the pace of the ongoing projects, emphasizing that the Customs and Gahi Khan Flyover projects should be completed within current fiscal year.
He further said that field officers for these projects should monitor it on a regular basis to ensure there is no compromise on the pace and quality of work.
The provincial minister said that the progress and prosperity of the region depend on the better performance of the Communications and Works Department, and this performance will be considered optimal when these projects are completed ahead of their scheduled time.
He added that considering the traffic situation in the Customs and Gahi Khan areas, there is an urgent need for the swift completion of these projects.
Therefore, the speed of work should be further increased, and any technical issues related to the projects should be resolved as soon as possible.
The provincial minister termed the pace of progress on the ongoing projects as unsatisfactory and instructed that they be completed on an emergency basis to avoid further inconvenience to the residents of these areas.
He stressed that no compromise or negligence would be tolerated in the quality of these development projects. "All engineers and officers should work diligently to complete their respective projects on time," he added.
Recent Stories
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saleem Khoso for improving roads infrastructure as top priority of govt1 minute ago
-
Kurram dispute nears resolution as major points finalized: Barrister Saif2 minutes ago
-
PA speaker stresses dialogue to resolve political issues12 minutes ago
-
10 IUB students get jobs during enrollment drive21 minutes ago
-
Quaid-i-Azam posters display in Tehran22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police allocated 329 miln to martyrs' families, distributed plots & welfare support in 202431 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses condolence over loss of lives in Muan plane crash32 minutes ago
-
50m olive trees to be grown on 10m acres by 202641 minutes ago
-
Training to enhance teachers communication skills held42 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar1 hour ago
-
Dialogue remains essence of democracy: Irfan Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
Aleem Khan lauds "Sobia Mahal" for preserving Islamic heritage1 hour ago