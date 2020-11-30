UrduPoint.com
Saleem Mandviwal Meets NAB Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday assured that he was examining the corruption cases being investigated against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala to fulfill the prerequisites of justice.

Talking to Saleem Mandviwala here at NAB headquarters, he said NAB respects parliamentarians and believes in protecting their self-esteem. The record of Mandviwala case has already been sought to examine the merits of the case.

Both discussed about the ongoing NAB investigations against Mandviwala.

The NAB chairman patiently listened the version of Mandviwala. The chairman had already taken notice of Mandviwala's press conference.

