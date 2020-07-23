UrduPoint.com
Saleem Mandviwala Calls On Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political scenario in the country besides COVID-19 situation during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government believed in strengthening all institutions including Parliament.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps for the development and prosperity of the country, adding that the country was facing other challenges including economic issues due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sarwar said political harmony and unity was the only way to counter such a dangerous epidemic.

He said the government was ensuring transparency and merit to strengthen national institutions including Parliament as the strengthening of institutions would strengthen Pakistan.

"Despite the most difficult economic conditions, the government is able to improve the lives of the people without any political discrimination under the Ehsas program," Governor added.

He urged the Opposition parties to give up their protest attitude and play their positive role inside and outside the parliament, adding that the government would welcome all suggestions from the opposition regarding development and prosperity of the country.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said the government had played its role in strengthening the parliament and democracy, adding that they would continue to play full role for the strengthening of democracy.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala appealed to the people to follow the SOPs to protect themselves from coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha and Ashura-e-Muharram.

