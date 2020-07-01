Saleem Mandviwala to appear before NAB on July 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala has said that he would appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on July 9.

"I believe in transparent accountability", however not as a tool to politically victimize people and political leadership.

We respect courts," said Mandviwalla while adding that his family in business and has also produced well known lawyers.

The Deputy Chairman Senate said that transparency and accountability are the hallmarks of democracy but there is need of fairness in the process, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.