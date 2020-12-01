Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday visited residence of late Ch. Ahmed Mukhtar, former Defence Minister in Lahore and expressed condolences on sad demise of Ch. Ahmed Mukktar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday visited residence of late Ch. Ahmed Mukhtar, former Defence Minister in Lahore and expressed condolences on sad demise of Ch. Ahmed Mukktar.

Expressing his condolences with family members of late Ahmed Mukhtar, Deputy Chairman Senate prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved to bear this loss, said a press release issued here.