Saleem Mandviwalla discusses Kashmir issue with Sri Lankan Prime Minister

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th September, 2019) The Deputy Chairman of Senate - Saleem Mandviwalla had a cordial meeting with the Prime-Minister of Sri-Lanka – Mr. RanilWickermesinghe in Colombo, where he emphasized stronger relations between the two nations and also highlighted the human-rights violations being committed by the Indian armed-forces in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The two nations reiterated their commitment to further strengthen their bilateral ties, as the Prime Minister of Sri-Lanka stated that: My last visit to Pakistan was a very pleasant experience.

We are very keen to promote bilateral relations, among all the SAARC countries. I would also like to take special measures to increase tourism between Pakistan and Sri-Lanka.

The Sri-Lankan leadership also expressed its serious concern over India’s violations of United Nations’ Resolutions in IOK.

He emphasized the need to resolve this matter through dialogues and parliamentary diplomacy, because this tension between two nuclear-armed nations has major impact on the region and world peace.