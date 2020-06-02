Saleem Mandviwalla gifts 'Sanitizing Gate' to Sindh Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, on Tuesday gifted a 'Sanitizing Gate' to the Sindh Assembly to serve as a precautionary measure in fight against coronavirus.

He said the sanitizers and masks were not the treatment of coronavirus but these were used as a protective measures against it.

He was talking to media persons during the inauguration of the 'Sanitizing Gate' at the Sindh Assembly.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani was also present.

Senator Mandviwalla said, this kind of a gate was also installed at the Parliament.

On the occasion, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani said that he was thankful to the Deputy Chairman Senate for gifting the sanitizing gate to the provincial assembly.

He said that the members of the assembly, its staff and journalists would get benefit from its.

He further said that keeping in view the spread of coronavirus, all the provincial assembly memebrs had been asked to get themselves tested for coronavirus. Those, he said, who would be tested positive would not be allowed to attend the session.

Agha Siraj Durrani said that the entry of guests into the provincial assembly had been restricted. He further said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had been drafted for the Sindh Assembly to run the affairs.

Replying to a question, he said that those who held fake domiciles of Sindh should beremoved and action should also be taken against those who issued them.