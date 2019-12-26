Saleem Mandviwalla Grieved Over Loss Of Lives Of Army Soldiers
Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two soldiers of Pakistan Army in firing by Indian troops in violation of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Dewa sector in Azad Kashmir
In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.