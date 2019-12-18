UrduPoint.com
Saleem Mandviwalla Meets Chaudhry Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday said that conspirators against Armed Forces of the country were enemies of the nation and Pakistan

During a meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandvi Wala at the Governor's House here, he said strengthening of Pakistan Army as an institution was vital for the country, adding, "Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the hero of the nation and 220 million people of Pakistan are standing beside Pakistan Army." The governor said Opposition must support the government in the legislation process ensuring best interests of the country and the nation.

Sarwar said all would have to work together to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous, asserting that under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was strengthening all the institutions and in this regard the opposition should also play its role.

He said it was a good omen that the government and the opposition were seen on the same page on Kashmir issue, adding, opposition should also support the government in the legislation aimed at public welfare and betterment.

Later, a delegation led by PTI member and Grand Democratic Alliance Chairman Ali Ashraf Mughal called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Talking to the GDA Chairman Ali Ashraf Mughal, the governor said, "In the Islamic world, only Pakistan has the army having best professional abilities as well as nuclear weapons, that is why the world in general and India in particular is annoyed with Pakistan and we have observed this fact in February this year." He said Pakistan Armed Forces and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan were always ready to counter internal and external conspiracies.

"We will defeat the enemies on the borders and the diplomatic front," he said, adding, the nation side by side the armed forces would face the enemies of Pakistan and destroy those who cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

