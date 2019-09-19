UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saleem Mandviwalla & SriLankan Parliament’sSpeaker Discuss Education, Kashmir & Cricket

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

Saleem Mandviwalla & SriLankan Parliament’sSpeaker discuss education, Kashmir & Cricket

The Deputy Chairman of Senate - Saleem Mandviwalla had a pleasant meeting with the Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament – Mr. KaruJayasuriya in Colombo, where they discussed Sri Lanka’s cricket tour to Pakistan and also condemned the new wave of brutalities against the innocent people of Kashmir, since 5th August, 2019

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th September, 2019) The Deputy Chairman of Senate - Saleem Mandviwalla had a pleasant meeting with the Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament – Mr. KaruJayasuriya in Colombo, where they discussed Sri Lanka’s cricket tour to Pakistan and also condemned the new wave of brutalities against the innocent people of Kashmir, since 5th August, 2019.


During the meeting, Mr. Mandviwalla had a detailed discussion with Mr. KaruJayasuriya – the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, where he appreciated the strong relations between the parliaments of Pakistan and Sri-Lanka.

Both leaders also suggested parliamentary diplomacy and parliament exchanges to resolve the Kashmir issue.


Mr. Mandviwalla said that both countries must extend cooperation in the field of education, while Pakistan has promised scholarships for the Sri Lankan medical students.

He also discussed the Sri Lankan cricket team’s visit to Pakistan and assured that Pakistan will ensure fool-proof security for the Cricket teams.
The Sri-Lankan Leadership also expressed its serious concern over India’s violations of United Nations’ Resolutions in IOK.

He emphasized the need to resolve this matter through dialogues and parliamentary diplomacy, because this tension between two nuclear-armed nations has major impact on the whole region and global peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Senate Education Parliament Visit Colombo August 2019

Recent Stories

Arab International Investor Forum honours Al Jarwa ..

6 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price down to $64.28 pb

6 minutes ago

Saleem Mandviwalla discusses Kashmir issue with Sr ..

8 minutes ago

Sidra, Nashra guide PCB Blasters to consecutive wi ..

14 minutes ago

Greek police evict over 200 migrants from Athens s ..

26 minutes ago

Iron-rich foods may cancel out tomatoes' anticance ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.