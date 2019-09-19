Saleem Mandviwalla & SriLankan Parliament’sSpeaker discuss education, Kashmir & Cricket

The Deputy Chairman of Senate - Saleem Mandviwalla had a pleasant meeting with the Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament – Mr. KaruJayasuriya in Colombo, where they discussed Sri Lanka’s cricket tour to Pakistan and also condemned the new wave of brutalities against the innocent people of Kashmir, since 5th August, 2019

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th September, 2019) The Deputy Chairman of Senate - Saleem Mandviwalla had a pleasant meeting with the Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament – Mr. KaruJayasuriya in Colombo, where they discussed Sri Lanka’s cricket tour to Pakistan and also condemned the new wave of brutalities against the innocent people of Kashmir, since 5th August, 2019.



During the meeting, Mr. Mandviwalla had a detailed discussion with Mr. KaruJayasuriya – the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, where he appreciated the strong relations between the parliaments of Pakistan and Sri-Lanka.

Both leaders also suggested parliamentary diplomacy and parliament exchanges to resolve the Kashmir issue.



Mr. Mandviwalla said that both countries must extend cooperation in the field of education, while Pakistan has promised scholarships for the Sri Lankan medical students.

He also discussed the Sri Lankan cricket team’s visit to Pakistan and assured that Pakistan will ensure fool-proof security for the Cricket teams.

The Sri-Lankan Leadership also expressed its serious concern over India’s violations of United Nations’ Resolutions in IOK.

He emphasized the need to resolve this matter through dialogues and parliamentary diplomacy, because this tension between two nuclear-armed nations has major impact on the whole region and global peace.