- Home
- Pakistan
- Saleem Memon applauds CM Sindh’s decision regarding proposed relocation of BISE Hyderabad
Saleem Memon Applauds CM Sindh’s Decision Regarding Proposed Relocation Of BISE Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed sincere gratitude to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, for taking prompt notice of the Chamber’s request regarding the proposed relocation of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad to Jamshoro.
The Chief Minister has referred the matter to the Universities & Boards Department for further action in accordance with the relevant laws, rules and policies.
HCSTSI President stated that this response from the Chief Minister reflects the government’s serious approach toward public concerns and its commitment to making informed decisions after considering all viewpoints and facts.
He emphasized that the relocation of BISE Hyderabad would not only affect the currently enrolled students but also the entire population of nine districts that are administratively and academically linked with the board. He added that on a daily basis, not only students but thousands of citizens need to approach the board office for obtaining degrees, certificates, mark sheets, verifications and other academic documentation.
Relocating the board will cause unnecessary travel, delays and additional financial burden for the people.
The President further stated that Hyderabad holds a historic, academic and administrative significance, and relocating the BISE office from this central location is against public interest. He pointed out that the Board has been operating from Hyderabad since 1962 and that Hyderabad being a divisional headquarters, shifting such a key institution to one of its own districts (Jamshoro) is not a logical or strategic move.
In conclusion, Saleem Memon said that the people of the region have full confidence in the leadership of the Chief Minister and trust that a public-friendly, practical and balanced decision will be made that ensures ease, access and continuity for hundreds of thousands of students, parents and academic stakeholders across the nine districts served by BISE Hyderabad.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI chief for pragmatic steps to enhance bilateral trade with CARs6 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon applauds CM Sindh’s decision regarding proposed relocation of BISE Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
KP to enroll one million children in schools this year6 minutes ago
-
Bosnia stands side by side with Pakistan: Rana Mashood26 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Rescue 1122 flood mock exercise, relief arrangements26 minutes ago
-
Oracle Corporation delegation calls on Awais Leghari36 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for annual urs of Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakiyari36 minutes ago
-
Resolves to Provide Justice at the Doorsteps of the People:Mohtasib36 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated at the Supreme Court36 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over losses in GB due to rains46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to further strengthen ties46 minutes ago
-
Zero Load-shedding being observed across IESCO’s regions: Spokesperson46 minutes ago