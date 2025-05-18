- Home
Saleem Memon Appreciates Swift Approvals Of Development Projects, Financial Allocations For Residential Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has welcomed the major development decisions taken during the recent 120th Governing Body meeting of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), commending the leadership of Sindh Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani.
HCSTSI President appreciated the swift approvals of development projects and financial allocations for Gulistan-e-Sarmast and other residential schemes,calling them a testimony of the Sindh Government’s serious commitment to improving the urban infrastructure of Hyderabad.
In a formal letter addressed to the Minister, the Chamber President Saleem Memon acknowledged the positive steps taken so far but emphasized the need for further practical and sustainable measures to ensure long-term benefits of these decisions. He strongly recommended that at least 70% of the revenue generated from Gulistan-e-Sarmast and other ongoing HDA schemes must be reinvested directly into their respective areas to promote self-sufficiency and continuous development.
He highlighted the urgent necessity for establishing a dedicated grid station for Gulistan-e-Sarmast, in line with NEPRA policies, to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.
He also called for the immediate completion of the long-pending 36-inch water supply line, which has been delayed since 2009. Emphasis was laid on expediting internal road construction, drainage systems, and provision of water and electricity lines particularly in neglected sectors such as Kohsar Extension that have been deprived of basic amenities for decades.
HCSTSI President further urged the launch of new schemes under the Annual Development Program (ADP) for water filtration and sewerage treatment plants in severely underserved areas, including Gulistan-e-Sarmast, Kohsar Zone, Bypass, and New Hyderabad City.
He also stressed the need for a complete revision of existing zoning strategies, proposing that each designated residential or commercial zone must be equipped with all basic utilities within a defined timeframe to prevent land misuse and speculation. This, he asserted, would encourage legal occupancy and promote healthy commercial activity.
Chamber President called on the HDA to prioritize the completion of infrastructure work in pending schemes and to organize well-planned plot auctions thereafter. This would not only enhance the Authority’s revenue but also help regain the lost market value of land.
Expressing concern over the diminishing public trust in HDA due to years of neglect and unfulfilled commitments, he urged the Authority to take immediate and visible actions to restore public confidence through reliable service delivery. He also suggested outsourcing key development works to ensure quality and timely execution.
Most significantly, HCSTSI President made a strong case for the inclusion of Hyderabad’s business community especially representation from HCSTSI in the Governing Body meetings of HDA. He emphasized that direct participation would allow the ground realities, public grievances, and trade-related concerns to be effectively presented at the policy level, leading to more practical and people-centric urban planning.
Concluding his remarks, he expressed hope that under the leadership of Saeed Ghani, the Local Government Department will continue to play a pivotal role in making Hyderabad’s development more transparent, effective, and citizen-focused.
He added that if the Chamber’s recommendations are adopted in the next Governing Body meeting,Hyderabad will progress rapidly towards becoming a well-planned and modern city.
