Saleem Memon expresses concern over deteriorating condition of roads in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, expressed grave concern over the deteriorating condition of roads, infrastructure, and other civic amenities in Hyderabad.

In this regard, Chamber President also wrote a letter to Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad in which he has stated that despite earmarking a total budget of Rs,356 billion for 2024-25 by the Sindh Government, including Rs. 959 billion for development projects and Rs 55 billion for district development programs, Hyderabad’s roads and basic facilities remain in deplorable condition.

Highlighting non-repairing of major roads such as Auto Bhan Road, Badin Stop, Hali Road, Tilak Incline, Station Road, Foujdari Road, Grunagar, Tando Yousuf and all units of Latifabad, he noted that these have not only caused severe traffic congestion but also led to a significant increase in accidents. Additionally, the absence of streetlights has exacerbated street crime in the city, adding to the citizens' woes.

Lamenting local government, he remarked that despite the allocation of billions in developmental funds, Hyderabad’s roads present a dilapidated picture, reflecting the lack of priority given to the city’s development by local authorities.

Chamber President Saleem Memon further stated that the HCSTSI has consistently advocated for the restoration of infrastructure, including Auto Bhan Road, SITE Hyderabad and other critical areas, through letters and meetings with the Chief Minister of Sindh, Chief Secretary and relevant ministries.

Infrastructure rehabilitation has always remained a top agenda in these discussions.

Presenting key suggestions for ongoing and future developmental projects, the Chamber President emphasized the importance of improving basic facilities and ensuring the sustainability of development initiatives. He stressed that the rehabilitation of water supply and drainage systems should precede any road construction. This step is vital for providing long-term benefits to residents.

He called for coordination with utility departments to avoid unnecessary excavation after road construction and advocated for integrated and sustainable strategies during development.

Saleem Memon highlighted the need for comprehensive planning and efficient utilization of resources to ensure high-quality infrastructure.

The President proposed modernizing the existing water supply and drainage systems by establishing new pumping stations and upgrading the old infrastructure. He also stressed the importance of proper ground leveling and including these aspects in project tenders to maintain the quality during construction.

He urged the local government and relevant authorities to demonstrate seriousness in implementing these recommendations. Transparency in all developmental projects and ensuring the timely provision of essential facilities to citizens were strongly emphasized.

Saleem Memon assured that the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry will continue to advocate for the city's progress and development, ensuring that Hyderabad moves toward a brighter future.