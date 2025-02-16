Saleem Memon Expresses Concern Over Exclusion Of HCSTSI Representation From HDA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed deep concern over the exclusion of the Chamber’s representative from the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Governing Body, despite clear directives from the Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah.
He termed this decision highly unfortunate and also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, requesting immediate intervention in the matters of the Hyderabad Development Authority and the inclusion of the Chamber's representative in the HDA Governing Body, said a press release issued by the Chamber here Sunday.
He remarked that when key stakeholders were not involved in policy-making, consultations and decision-making processes, it created a gap between institutions and the business community, leading to legal disputes, stalled development projects, and severe economic setbacks. This not only affects the business community but also poses challenges for the general public and government institutions themselves, he said.
The HCSTSI President further highlighted that due to HDA’s poor planning, Hyderabad’s zoning remains incomplete to this day.
No comprehensive strategy has been formulated for urban development and while new housing schemes have been introduced, they continue to lack essential utilities. HDA’s schemes, such as Gulistan-e-Sarmast and Kohsar Extension, have been awaiting basic facilities for over two to three decades.
As a result, billions of rupees invested by traders and the life savings of citizens are at risk, leaving many still waiting for their affordable, promised homes.
He also revealed that due to the lack of seriousness from HDA and the Local Government Hyderabad, illegal settlements have been rapidly increasing on every vacant plot.
This has not only disrupted the urban community but has also contributed to rising crime rates.
Chamber President Saleem Memon urged the Sindh Government to ensure that every rupee collected from HDA’s schemes is exclusively spent on their respective development and provision of essential utilities.
He also called upon Chief Secretary Sindh to intervene immediately and enforce his directive to include a representative of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry in the HDA Governing Body.
