Saleem Memon Expresses Concern Over Quarrel Between Lawyers, Police
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon while expressing deep concern over the situation arose from the quarrel between lawyers and the police has demanded to devise a comprehensive strategy to avoid such practice in future.
He said that It was a mark of wisdom to resolve differences through dialogue rather than turning them into negativity.
Such incidents not only disrupt business activities but also paralyze the daily lives of common citizens.
He highlighted that over the past three days, persistent traffic blockades due to protests have severely impacted the business community, leading to concerns over a food shortage in the city.
In this entire scenario, it was the common citizens and the business community who suffered the most, while the country’s economy also took a hit.
He further expressed disappointment over the escalation of tensions in Hyderabad, which could have been avoided.
HCSTSI urged all relevant government institutions, judiciary, law enforcement bodies, and representatives of the business community to come together and devise a comprehensive strategy for the permanent resolution of such issues, ensuring that similar incidents do not recur.
