Saleem Memon For Addressing Water Crisis In Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has called upon the Government of Sindh, especially the Chief Minister and the Secretary of Local Government, to address the water crisis in Hyderabad.
In a statement, he said that millions of citizens are deprived of access to clean drinking water amid the rising temperatures, while the Hyderabad Water and Sanitation Corporation (HWSC) and concerned authorities have not taken any step in this regard.
He cited a report by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), which reveals that most water filtration plants in the city are supplying contaminated and non-potable water, a blatant disregard for public health.
In some areas, untreated raw water is being supplied directly to homes posing a significant risk to public health.
He demanded immediate technical inspections of all filtration plants, restructuring of outdated systems, and immediate allocation of funds to HWSC to enable staff payments and utility bill settlements.
He assured that HCSTSI stands shoulder to shoulder with the Government of Sindh in this privatization initiative and will extend its full cooperation to help revive institutional performance and permanently resolve the issues faced by the people of Hyderabad.
