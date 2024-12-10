Saleem Memon for constructing multi-purpose parking plazas in Hyderabad to tackle traffic issues

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM
President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed grave concern over the escalating traffic problems in Hyderabad
In a statement ,President HCSTSI said that traffic issues have severely hampered the lives of citizens and traders, Broken roads, deep potholes and encroachments in the busiest areas have paralyzed the city, while the traffic management system has completely failed.
He stated that traffic officers deployed in Hyderabad are not only unprofessional and inexperienced but also lack the necessary skills to manage and control traffic, resulting in the worsening of issues day by day.
He said that this situation becomes particularly dire during school and college hours, where traffic jams have become a routine issue.
He mentioned that HCSTSI has consistently presented detailed data and proposals in every meeting with the administration including suggestions for improving the traffic system, recruiting new officers to replace aging personnel, constructing parking plazas, installing CCTV cameras, conducting snap checks and providing traffic officers with training to handle emergency situations.
Unfortunately, despite repeated assurances, no practical steps have been taken to address these recommendations.Chamber President proposed that constructing multi-purpose parking plazas is the only sustainable solution to Hyderabad’s traffic issues.
Properties under the jurisdiction of schools, local government, and the forest department could be utilized for this purpose, and, if necessary, relevant laws should be amended to facilitate their use.
He further pointed out a system in Karachi where 40% of the revenue generated from traffic fines is allocated to the traffic officers who issue the fines. While this system was introduced in Hyderabad, the approval summary has been pending with the relevant department for the past three years.
Memon suggested formalizing this system and allocating 60% of the revenue from traffic fines to the Deputy Commissioner and the respective SP Traffic.
This amount could be used for purchasing new machinery, repairing roads, restoring traffic signals, installing surveillance cameras and addressing other infrastructure needs.
Through the platform of HCSTSI, Chamber president Saleem Memon has written to the Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, urging him to take immediate notice of these issues and implement stringent and effective measures.
He emphasized that addressing these concerns would improve the performance of the traffic management board, restore adequate deployment of traffic personnel and relieve the citizens and traders of Hyderabad from these unbearable challenges.
