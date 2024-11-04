Saleem Memon for ensuring reliable, safe supply of gas during winter season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon has formally written a letter to the Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) to ensure a reliable and safe supply of gas during the winter season.

He pointed out that the demand for gas significantly rises in winter, which leads to the proliferation of unlicensed and substandard gas-filling centers in residential areas.

These unauthorized setups pose serious risks to human life and are in direct violation of regulatory safety standards.

Saleem Memon has proposed that SSGCL establish official and registered gas distribution points in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, similar to Karachi, to provide safe and certified gas containers to the public.

These points would allow citizens convenient access to high-quality gas containers through official channels and enable online registration and ordering services, ultimately discouraging illegal gas refilling operations.

President HCSTSI further suggested implementing strict inspection and certification processes to ensure only high-quality gas cylinders are distributed.

Additionally, he recommended setting up approved distribution centers in specific parts of Hyderabad using a modern digital system.

For greater convenience, he advocated for the introduction of an online ordering and home delivery system, along with regular safety inspections and cylinder quality checks.

Chamber President Saleem Memon noted that, globally, the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is widespread, serving millions of consumers with relatively fewer accidents due to stringent safety compliance.,However, Pakistan faces a troublingly higher rate of accidents and fatalities related to LPG usage despite its growing popularity.

The misuse of substandard cylinders, unauthorized filling stations, and a lack of regulatory enforcement are key factors leading to serious incidents.

Each year in Pakistan, hundreds of lives are lost, and many people are injured in LPG-related accidents. While regulatory bodies like OGRA are taking measures to address these issues, more needs to be done to raise public awareness and ensure the availability of certified, quality cylinders. In light of these challenges,

He stressed the urgency for a comprehensive safety strategy and robust regulatory measures to safeguard lives and promote safe LPG usage in Pakistan.