Saleem Memon for fulfilling promise of establishing Hajj office, vaccination facility in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has strongly urged the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, to fulfill the promise of establishing a dedicated Hajj Office and vaccination facility in Hyderabad for Hajj 2025.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, HCSTSI President further stated that the HCSTSI had actively highlighted this issue during the last Hajj season by sending letters to the federal government and relevant ministries.

In April 2024, a detailed letter was addressed to Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, other concerned ministries, and Hyderabad’s elected representatives, including MNAs and MPAs, outlining the severe challenges faced by Hajj pilgrims.

The letter proposed establishing a permanent Hajj office and providing vaccination facilities in Hyderabad to cater the needs for pilgrims to travel to Karachi. In response, a commitment was made to set up these facilities for Hajj 2025. However, with preparations for the upcoming Hajj season fast approaching, the matter remains unresolved.

As a stakeholder, the HCSTSI, representing the business community and citizens of Hyderabad, is once again raising this critical issue to ensure the government fulfills its responsibilities.

Chamber President Saleem Memon highlighted that thousands of pilgrims from Hyderabad district and its surrounding areas such as Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Jamshoro and Dadu undertake the sacred journey of Hajj every year. However, due to the unavailability of vaccination facilities in Hyderabad over the past decade, pilgrims are forced to travel to Karachi, incurring unnecessary financial burdens and wasting valuable time. Similarly, the lack of local passport processing and other documentation facilities adds to their challenges.

He emphasized that the absence of essential Hajj facilities in Hyderabad has become a pressing issue that cannot be resolved without providing these services locally.

HCSTSI President stressed that this is not just a concern for pilgrims but a collective issue affecting all citizens of Hyderabad.

He urged the government to honor its promise and ensure the establishment of these facilities well before Hajj 2025. The HCSTSI remains committed to advocating for the rights of citizens and the business community at every platform, ensuring the public receives their due rights and services.