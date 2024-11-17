Open Menu

Saleem Memon For Fulfilling Promise Of Establishing Hajj Office, Vaccination Facility In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Saleem Memon for fulfilling promise of establishing Hajj office, vaccination facility in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has strongly urged the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, to fulfill the promise of establishing a dedicated Hajj Office and vaccination facility in Hyderabad for Hajj 2025.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, HCSTSI President further stated that the HCSTSI had actively highlighted this issue during the last Hajj season by sending letters to the federal government and relevant ministries.

In April 2024, a detailed letter was addressed to Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, other concerned ministries, and Hyderabad’s elected representatives, including MNAs and MPAs, outlining the severe challenges faced by Hajj pilgrims.

The letter proposed establishing a permanent Hajj office and providing vaccination facilities in Hyderabad to cater the needs for pilgrims to travel to Karachi. In response, a commitment was made to set up these facilities for Hajj 2025. However, with preparations for the upcoming Hajj season fast approaching, the matter remains unresolved.

As a stakeholder, the HCSTSI, representing the business community and citizens of Hyderabad, is once again raising this critical issue to ensure the government fulfills its responsibilities.

Chamber President Saleem Memon highlighted that thousands of pilgrims from Hyderabad district and its surrounding areas such as Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Jamshoro and Dadu undertake the sacred journey of Hajj every year. However, due to the unavailability of vaccination facilities in Hyderabad over the past decade, pilgrims are forced to travel to Karachi, incurring unnecessary financial burdens and wasting valuable time. Similarly, the lack of local passport processing and other documentation facilities adds to their challenges.

He emphasized that the absence of essential Hajj facilities in Hyderabad has become a pressing issue that cannot be resolved without providing these services locally.

HCSTSI President stressed that this is not just a concern for pilgrims but a collective issue affecting all citizens of Hyderabad.

He urged the government to honor its promise and ensure the establishment of these facilities well before Hajj 2025. The HCSTSI remains committed to advocating for the rights of citizens and the business community at every platform, ensuring the public receives their due rights and services.

Related Topics

Karachi Hajj Business Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Chamber Sujawal April Sunday National University All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

22 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

22 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

22 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan