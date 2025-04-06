Saleem Memon for taking immediate action to ensure payment of salaries to HW&SC employees

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTS Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed deep concern over the non-payment of salaries to the employees of the Hyderabad Water and Sanitation Corporation (HW&SC) for the past eight months.
He pointed out that despite the Government of Sindh having already released an amount of Rs. 175 million for HW&SC, the failure to disburse salaries to employees is intolerable.
Even during sacred occasions such as Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr, the affected employees were unable to meet the basic needs of their families, turning this issue into a severe humanitarian crisis.
This situation is not only painful for the employees but also concerning for the citizens and the business community who play a pivotal role in supporting the financial structure of the institution.
Saleem Memon further noted that HCSTSI, which is the legitimate representative of the city’s business community, has continuously been overlooked and excluded from the Board of Directors of critical institutions like HW&SC. Instead, individuals with no experience in urban planning or financial management have been appointed to the board.
He stated with confidence that if HCSTSI is given representation on the Board of Directors and the authority to exercise powers with integrity, the organization’s financial position could be significantly improved within just three years.
He also proposed that the financial affairs of HW&SC be outsourced to a credible and experienced private firm to eliminate corruption, enhance transparency, and establish strong financial discipline.
He revealed that, according to HW&SC’s internal data, approximately 40% of the corporation’s current workforce comprises "ghost employees"—individuals who are registered on a payroll but are not present at work.
This alarming revelation is a clear manifestation of the deep-rooted corruption and systemic dysfunction that has financially and administratively crippled the organization.
HCSTSI President called upon the Government of Sindh to take immediate action to ensure the payment of salaries to HW&SC employees and to grant HCSTSI rightful representation on the institution’s Board of Directors.
He concluded by assuring the Government of Sindh that HCSTSI stands ready to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the authorities. If the proposed reforms are taken seriously and implemented effectively, HW&SC can be transformed into a stable, efficient, and transparent public service institution,
