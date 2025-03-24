Open Menu

Saleem Memon Lauds Decision Of CM Sindh To Centralize Road-cutting Permissions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has lauded the decision of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to centralize road-cutting permissions under the Karachi Mayor and City Commissioner emphasizing the Chief Minister to extend this policy to Hyderabad and all other cities across Sindh

He termed this initiative as a visionary and far-reaching step that will significantly contribute to better urban infrastructure management and ensure the longevity of newly constructed roads.

He emphasized that this decision will effectively curb unnecessary road excavation in Karachi, enhance the durability of road networks, and improve overall urban infrastructure.

Reflecting on past challenges, he pointed out that the lack of coordination among various departments and municipal agencies had led to repeated and unregulated road digging, causing both financial wastage and immense inconvenience to the public.

He stated that the persistent issue of unregulated road digging exists throughout the province, where multiple agencies, without any cohesive planning, excavate roads at different times, leading to wastage of public resources and severe disruptions to daily life.

By implementing a centralized approval system similar to Karachi, unnecessary road-cutting can be effectively controlled, reducing public inconvenience and improving traffic management across the province.

He further affirmed that HCSTSI and the business communities are hopeful that this progressive policy will be expanded to other cities, providing much-needed relief to the citizens.

President Saleem Memon reiterated that the implementation of this policy across Sindh will not only lead to substantial savings of public funds but also result in significant improvements in urban infrastructure. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on the province’s economy and overall urban development, ensuring a more sustainable and efficient civic management system.

