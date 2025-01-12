Saleem Memon Lauds Ongoing Efforts Of Mayor To Eliminate Encraochements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has commended Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, for his ongoing efforts to eliminate encroachments, calling it a positive step toward the city's development and the convenience of the public.
He highlighted that the Chamber has consistently raised the issue of encroachments in every significant meeting, whether with the Chief Minister of Sindh, Ministers, or the Commissioner of Hyderabad.
The Chamber has also presented a comprehensive working plan with strong and detailed recommendations for a permanent solution to the problem.
However, President Saleem Memon emphasized that the current campaign primarily targets soft encroachments, while hard encroachments remain a severe issue for the city.
This approach is raising doubts about the transparency and purpose of the anti-encroachment efforts, leading to public disillusionment and a loss of trust in the initiative.
He further expressed his concerns about the conduct of the anti-encroachment team, stating that the Chamber has received numerous complaints from various areas that the team is confiscating shopkeepers' goods and returning them for a fee.
This misuse of power, he said, must be addressed immediately to restore public confidence.
President Memon stressed that the anti-encroachment campaign must be fair and transparent and should not be used solely to harass the public.
He called for swift and effective action against hard encroachments, particularly in areas where roads and markets have been severely narrowed due to illegal occupation.
He also highlighted the ongoing issue of unclear jurisdiction between the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Town Municipal Committees (TMC) even after almost two years of the current local government system's implementation.
Despite clear orders from the High Court, the Government board has yet to make a definitive decision, resulting in an ongoing power struggle between local government bodies.
HCSTSI President, appealed to Mayor Kashif Shoro to establish an effective mechanism involving all Town Chairmen, District Administration, relevant Ministers,
Officers, the Director of Encroachments and local unions to resolve the issue promptly. He urged strict action against the municipal staff whose incompetence, corruption and bribery are the root causes of this problem.
In addition, President Memon appealed to all traders to keep their goods confined to their premises and refrain from placing them on the streets. He advised against illegal parking in front of shops and urged shopkeepers to carry out loading and unloading activities before or after market hours to avoid traffic disruptions and minimize inconvenience to citizens.
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Media literacy vital to fight back disinformation: speakers2 minutes ago
-
DPO emphasizes for improving traffic police behavior with citizens2 minutes ago
-
Kite seller arrested3 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon lauds ongoing efforts of Mayor to eliminate encraochements3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education aligned with Islamic values12 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist Javed Shahzad13 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui seeks collective efforts to overcome barriers to girls’ education13 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls on Asifa Bhutto22 minutes ago
-
Governor reiterates to uplift Dera region23 minutes ago
-
Kashmir shivers as the severest cold wave grips the Indian-occupied valley33 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra Reviews Security at Chinese Project Sites1 hour ago
-
ICT admin cracks down: 15 arrested in Sunday Market sweep1 hour ago