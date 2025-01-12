Saleem Memon lauds ongoing efforts of Mayor to eliminate encraochements

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has commended Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, for his ongoing efforts to eliminate encroachments, calling it a positive step toward the city's development and the convenience of the public.

He highlighted that the Chamber has consistently raised the issue of encroachments in every significant meeting, whether with the Chief Minister of Sindh, Ministers, or the Commissioner of Hyderabad.

The Chamber has also presented a comprehensive working plan with strong and detailed recommendations for a permanent solution to the problem.

However, President Saleem Memon emphasized that the current campaign primarily targets soft encroachments, while hard encroachments remain a severe issue for the city.

This approach is raising doubts about the transparency and purpose of the anti-encroachment efforts, leading to public disillusionment and a loss of trust in the initiative.

He further expressed his concerns about the conduct of the anti-encroachment team, stating that the Chamber has received numerous complaints from various areas that the team is confiscating shopkeepers' goods and returning them for a fee.

This misuse of power, he said, must be addressed immediately to restore public confidence.

President Memon stressed that the anti-encroachment campaign must be fair and transparent and should not be used solely to harass the public.

He called for swift and effective action against hard encroachments, particularly in areas where roads and markets have been severely narrowed due to illegal occupation.

He also highlighted the ongoing issue of unclear jurisdiction between the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Town Municipal Committees (TMC) even after almost two years of the current local government system's implementation.

Despite clear orders from the High Court, the Government board has yet to make a definitive decision, resulting in an ongoing power struggle between local government bodies.

HCSTSI President, appealed to Mayor Kashif Shoro to establish an effective mechanism involving all Town Chairmen, District Administration, relevant Ministers,

Officers, the Director of Encroachments and local unions to resolve the issue promptly. He urged strict action against the municipal staff whose incompetence, corruption and bribery are the root causes of this problem.

In addition, President Memon appealed to all traders to keep their goods confined to their premises and refrain from placing them on the streets. He advised against illegal parking in front of shops and urged shopkeepers to carry out loading and unloading activities before or after market hours to avoid traffic disruptions and minimize inconvenience to citizens.