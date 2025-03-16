Open Menu

Saleem Memon Urges Price Control Authorities To Curb Inflation In Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon has urged price control authorities for taking concerted measures to curb inflation in Holy month of Ramadan

In a statement, Saleem Memon said that no relief has been provided to the public. Instead of controlling prices, the administration is unfairly targeting traders with unwarranted fines and penalties which is sheer injustice.

The Chamber President highlighted that in many Muslim and non-Muslim countries special subsidies on essential commodities during Ramadan have been offered to ease the burden of inflation. However, the situation in Pakistan is quite the opposite

The price control authorities, instead of facilitating the people, are pressuring traders, while the real issue lies in the disruption of the supply chain and government negligence.

He further stated that prior to Ramadan, the government should have devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure price stability. Unfortunately, no concrete policy was implemented.

Memon urged the government to take immediate and strict action against elements creating artificial shortages and provide subsidies on essential goods.

Expressing grave concern over the soaring prices of kitchen essentials, He pointed out that the costs of flour, sugar, ghee, rice, lentils, meat, milk, yogurt, vegetables, and other daily-use items have skyrocketed.

The prices of onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and other vegetables continue to rise, while edible oil and ghee remain unstable in the market.

He emphasized that the Primary reason behind the unprecedented rise in food prices is an ineffective supply chain system.

Saleem asserted that the government’s policies are now limited to providing subsidies and financial aid, whereas the real challenge is inflation and price stability of essential commodities.

He further stated that the main reason behind rising prices during Ramadan is the weak supply chain management and administrative negligence. Every year, the prices of flour, sugar, lentils, ghee, rice, milk, and vegetables spiral out of control because the high ups merely takes cosmetic measures instead of addressing the actual problems of supply-demand imbalance, profiteering, and artificial shortages.

