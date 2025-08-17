Saleem Mmon extends heartfelt congratulations to Chief Secretary Sindh, on successful completion of Autobahn Road Phase

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, extended heartfelt congratulations and deep appreciation to the Chief Secretary of Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, on the successful completion and inauguration of Autobahn Road Phase I & II.

He stated that this project is a direct outcome of the Chief Secretary’s personal interest, vision, and dynamic leadership, through which the citizens and business community of Hyderabad have been provided with a modern and remarkable infrastructure facility.

HCSTSI President Saleem Memon also presented a set of important proposals to the Chief Secretary of Sindh for further improving Autobahn Road, ensuring better traffic management, and enhancing public convenience. Among these recommendations was the installation of grills in the road medians to prevent hazardous and unlawful pedestrian crossings.

He also emphasized the need for pedestrian bridges at intervals of 500 meters to facilitate safe movement for citizens. Furthermore, he suggested the deployment of a dedicated traffic police section exclusively for the Autobahn Road to maintain traffic discipline.

Highlighting other urgent measures, Saleem Memon stressed the establishment of a permanent anti-encroachment force to enforce one-line parking, remove soft encroachments and curb wrong-way driving.

He also recommended the construction of a modern parking plaza on the vacant land of the Forest Department along Autobahn Road to accommodate the growing parking needs.

In addition, he called for a large-scale plantation drive along both sides and the central median of the road to beautify the city and improve environmental conditions. He further underlined the importance of restricting heavy traffic on the Autobahn Road, as it has become a key cause of increasing accidents.

HCSTSI President reaffirmed his commitment that with the leadership and vision of the Chief Secretary Sindh, these additional measures would play a vital role in making this major project safer, more sustainable and more beneficial for the people of Hyderabad. He assured that the Chamber would continue to extend full cooperation to the Government of Sindh in all initiatives dedicated to the city’s progress and public welfare.

In his remarks, Saleem Memon also acknowledged the pivotal role of Hyderabad Former Division Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah, Former Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon and Deputy Commissioners Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Tariq Qureshi and Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, along with all concerned departments, whose close coordination and teamwork helped bring this project to successful completion. He added that the completion of the Autobahn Road would not only reduce traffic congestion in the city but also significantly boost business activities and improve public convenience.