Saleem Rehman Wins NA-3 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 06:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Saleem Rehman has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-3 Swat-II by securing 81,411 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Wajid Ali Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who bagged 27,861 votes.
Voters' turnout remained 36.1 percent.
Recent Stories
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Arshad Ali wins PK-63 election2 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman wins PS-56 election2 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-123 election2 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Faisal Khan wins PK-52 election2 minutes ago
-
.12 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Muhammad Arif wins PK-66 election12 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Muhammad Halepota wins PS-68 election22 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Sultan Haider Ali Khan wins PP-20 election22 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Sharafat Ali wins PK-3 election22 minutes ago
-
Ali Gohar Khan Mahar wins NA-199 election22 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Halaar Wassan wins PS-27 election22 minutes ago
-
Tahir Iqbal wins NA-58 election31 minutes ago