Saleem Rehman wins NA-3 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Saleem Rehman has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-3 Swat-II by securing 81,411 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Wajid Ali Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who bagged 27,861 votes.

Voters' turnout remained 36.1 percent.