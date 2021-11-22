UrduPoint.com

Saleem Saifullah Inquires About Shujat's Health

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:25 PM

Saleem Saifullah inquires about Shujat's health

Former Federal Minister Saleem Saifullah Khan on Monday visited Doctors Hospital to inquire about health of ailing PMLQ leader Chaudhry Shujat Hussain in Lahore, said a press release

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Former Federal Minister Saleem Saifullah Khan on Monday visited Doctors Hospital to inquire about health of ailing PMLQ leader Chaudhry Shujat Hussain in Lahore, said a press release.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, and son of Shujat Hussain, Chaudhry Salik were present on the occasion.

He prayed for the health and early recovery of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain.

Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Salik thanked Saleem Saifullah for inquiring about Chaudhry Shujat's health.

Related Topics

Lahore Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff likely to go up to Rs4.75

Electricity tariff likely to go up to Rs4.75

7 minutes ago
 Delegation of Punjab Bar Council calls on CJP

Delegation of Punjab Bar Council calls on CJP

1 minute ago
 'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadelou ..

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

1 minute ago
 FIA registers two cases, arrests four over charges ..

FIA registers two cases, arrests four over charges of illegal allotment, possess ..

1 minute ago
 IHC extends stay orders against import of rare ani ..

IHC extends stay orders against import of rare animals

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Provides Satellite Data on Beirut Explosion ..

Moscow Provides Satellite Data on Beirut Explosion to Lebanon - Russia's Lavrov

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.