PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Former Federal Minister Saleem Saifullah Khan on Monday visited Doctors Hospital to inquire about health of ailing PMLQ leader Chaudhry Shujat Hussain in Lahore, said a press release.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, and son of Shujat Hussain, Chaudhry Salik were present on the occasion.

He prayed for the health and early recovery of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain.

Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Salik thanked Saleem Saifullah for inquiring about Chaudhry Shujat's health.