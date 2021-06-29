UrduPoint.com
Saleena Khawaja Is All Set To Summit Broad Peak

Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:16 PM

Saleena Khawaja is all set to summit Broad Peak

The world’s youngest mountaineer who is also known as mountain princess will climb the peak along with her father.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2021) A 12-year old girl is all set to summit Broad Peak in northern areas of the country.

Saleena Khawaja who is also known as the mountain princess of Pakistan will climb the mountain along with her father Yousef Khawaja.

Broad Peak is an 8047-meter-high mountain which is located on the border between Pakistan and China.

Challenge of climbing the mountain is a difficult task.

Saleena who belongs to Abbottbad had already reached the top of many peaks—the highest of which is Spantik Peak, a 7,027m in District Shigar. She was 10 years old at that time.

By successfully scaling Spantik, she became the youngest mountaineer in the world.

According to the reports, she now has plans to climb the Mount Everest next. Her father they are waiting for the funds for the youngest mountaineer.

