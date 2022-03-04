Saleh Bhootani inaugurates historical Sibi Mela

Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Saleh Bhootani said that Sibi Mela was a great historical significance which on the one hand was an effective means of communication between the government and the people and on the other hand promoting economic activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Saleh Bhootani said that Sibi Mela was a great historical significance which on the one hand was an effective means of communication between the government and the people and on the other hand promoting economic activities.

He expressed these views while addressing a grand function held at Sibi Stadium on Friday on the inauguration of Sibi Annual Livestock.

The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers and advisers including Mir Naseebullah Marreee, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Malik Muhammad Naeem, Mir Ziaullah, Langu, Sardarzada Mir Kohar Khan Domki, Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mothar Niaz Rana, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Tayyab Lahri, Secretary Forest Dostin Khan Jamaldini, Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz, Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah, SSP Sibi Dostain Dashti, military officials and a large number of tribal elders.

Sardar Saleh Bhootani said that the livestock and agriculture were the backbone of the province's economy. The Sibi Mela is a special representation of the livestock and agriculture sectors and considering the importance of these sectors, he said and added that the provincial government was paying special attention to both the sectors.

He said, our government has eliminated unnecessary check posts keeping in view the plight of the people and also ended all the sit-ins and protest movements through dialogue which we have inherited. He said that thousands of vacancies were being advertised by the present government for the eradication of unemployment and a comprehensive policy had been formulated for recruitment, under which employment could be provided to the youth by ensuring merit and transparency. He said that for the first time since 2002, 45 DSPs were recruited through the Public Service Commission while Section Officers and Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars and Deputy Tehsildars were recruited by the Commission.

"I had started efforts in previous government for establishment of Chakar Khan University in Sibi and by the grace of Allah, the educational process is going on in the University today", he added. On this occasion, he also announced the provision of bus for Chakar Khan University in order to provide facilities to students.

Sardar Saleh Bhootani said, the secret of development lies in peace and our government is taking effective steps to improve law and order to maintain durable peace.

He said that Balochistan was the home of all, saying that together, we could play an important role in development of the country. The Minister also urged the youth to acquire quality education because they are bright future of the country and Balochistan.

He said Rs. 20 million for construction and repair of the city schools and provision of essential facilities, Rs. 10 million for construction of inner roads and underground drains of Sibi city, Rs. 20 million for construction and repair of Divisional Public school Sibi and provision of buses of them are the record development schemes in the are. He also announced Rs 30 million for construction of Water Hospital Lehri, Rs 20 million for construction of RHC Kit Mandai while provision of three ambulances to the hospital. The Minister also announced Rs, thousands of rupees for the students of different schools and others who presented various program in the ceremony.

He also announced Rs, 1 million for the bulls which will come first, second and third place in the competitions.

Earlier, Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz presented charter of demands and apprised special guest about issues faced by the district.

Secretary Livestock, Tayyab Lehri, Secretary Forest Dostain Khan Jamaldini and Commissioner Sibi Balach Aziz presented traditional turbans to Minister for Local Government, provincial ministers, Advisers and Chief Secretary Balochistan Mothar Niaz Rana.

Later, the distinguished guests were presented with a commemorative shield and souvenirs.