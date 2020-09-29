Saleh Muhammad for ensuring rights of earthquake victims of Balakot

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that New Balakot city was a right of the earthquake affectees where 3600 victim families of 2005 earthquake of red zone Baloakot would be given plots

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that New Balakot city was a right of the earthquake affectees where 3600 victim families of 2005 earthquake of red zone Baloakot would be given plots.

Talking to media here, the MNA said the Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) had finalized allotment letters of over 1000 families and handed over only 300 allotment letters of plots.

He said the citizens of Balakot were deprived of their rights in past as the previous regimes have failed to provide them relief after the devastating earthquake of 2005.

Saleh Muhammad Khan said for the initiation of New Balakot city project worth billions of rupees would be discussed in the NA standing committee where notables from Garlat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning and Development and DC Mansehra would also participate.

The MNA criticized former parliamentarians from NA-13, saying, they neglected the core issue of the constituency and the people of Balakot were deprived of getting their right even after after 15 years.

The devastating earthquake of 2005 destroyed buildings and infrastructure of Balakot while unfortunately the rehabilitation projects were yet not completed.