Sales At USC: Over One Lac Citizens Purchase Subsidized Goods In Multan Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Out of total one million families, more than one lac persons purchased subsidized items from various outlets of Utility Stores Corporation in the Multan region so far and it is termed as a welcoming response.
In a bid to alleviate the financial burdens of over one million families in the Multan region, the incumbent government is offering a targeted subsidy program on different goods through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC). However, about 6.5 million families in the Multan zone are availing benefits of the subsidy being given in line with PM’s Special Package.
This revelation was made by Regional Manager USC Sajjad Hussain while talking to APP.
Highlighting the magnitude of the initiative, Sajjad stated that over one million individuals in the Multan region alone would benefit from subsidized essentials. This monumental effort comes as part of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's announcement of a historic Rs 12 billion package, with a substantial portion of Rs 5 billion earmarked exclusively for the provision of flour to low-income households, he maintained.
Sajjad Hussain added that the subsidy program encompassed 19 essential products, including flour priced at Rs 648 for a 10kg bag, sugar at Rs 109 per kg, and ghee at Rs 335 per kg. Similarly, the citizens have access to subsidized rates on cooking oil, rice, pulses, tea leaves, beverages, and various other items, and it was surely easing the financial strain on households.
Providing insight into the evolution of the Utility Stores Corporation, Sajjad Hussain noted its inception in 1972 with 20 stores, which has now progressed to over 4000 operational outlets across 65 regions nationwide.
In the Multan zone alone, nine regions host a total of 507 stores, complemented by 40 mobile utility stores strategically deployed to serve the populace, said the regional manager.
Sajjad Hussain further elaborated on the accessibility of mobile utility stores, with each unit assigned to visit four designated sites. Notable locations included Clock Tower Chowk, Pak Gate, Chowk Shah Abbas, Vehari Chowk, Syedwala Bypass, Nagana Chowk, Bahadurpur Chowk, Nawabpur Road Chowk, Garden Town, Kacha Phatak, Grass Mandi, Aziz Hotel Chowk, Kaiyanpur, Askary Bypass, CMH Cantt Chowk, Nawan Shehr Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Dera Adda, Ansari Chowk, Seetal Mari, Madni Chowk, Gulshan Market, Sameejabad, BCG Chowk, Bahawalpur Chowk, Head Naubahar, and Qasimpur Chowk, and these areas ensured the widespread coverage across the region. The convenience of citizens is further enhanced through a dedicated app facilitating the tracking of mobile store locations.
Ensuring transparency and accountability, the sale of subsidized flour is being monitored through digital technology, with citizens receiving computerized bills for their purchases.
Hussain revealed that a sales target of Rs 820 million has been set for the Multan region, underscoring the commitment to meeting the needs of the local populace.
Sajjad Hussain, responding to a query, assured of prompt redressal for grievances, urging citizens to utilize the toll-free helpline at 0800-05590 for swift assistance.
APP/atf-xl
