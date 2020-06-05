Sales of petrol on OGRA rates continue in Abbottabad: AC

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr Mujtaba Bharwana inspected the transport plying on local routes and various petrol pumps in the city and check the availability of the petroleum products on OGRA rates

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr Mujtaba Bharwana inspected the transport plying on local routes and various petrol pumps in the city and check the availability of the petroleum products on OGRA rates.

AC Dr Mujtaba Bharwana also talked to the passengers and inquired about the reduction in fares.

While inspecting the petrol pumps, he reviewed prices and stocks and issued instructions to the petrol pump management to solve the problems faced by the citizens in supplying petrol.

On the implementation of complaints on public transport fares and petrol prices on local routes, it has been ensured that the general public would be facilitated and action would be taken against the violators of both the SOPs issued by the provincial government and the OGRA rates.

Talking to media men, he said, there were complaints about the charging of more fare instead of fixed by the district administration after the reduction of the price of petroleum products and not following the SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr Mujtaba Bharwana said that he has inspected the transport plying on local routes and also visited various petrol pumps in the city, inquired about the reduction in fares from the general public and took on the spot action.