Sales of substandard milk continued unchecked in federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Despite the tall claims of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) for taking strict action against milk adulterers, the dale sale of substandard open milk was on the rise for the past many months in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Despite the tall claims of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) for taking strict action against milk adulterers, the dale sale of substandard open milk was on the rise for the past many months in the Federal capital.

The citizens had demanded the ICT administration to come up with a serious action and punishment to save the masses from health hazardous and poor quality milk being sold in the metropolis unchecked.� Muhammad Rizwan, a resident of H-13 said that milkmen were providing second-rate milk to the area residents of different sectors. He had a toddler which needs hygienic milk for his good growth and adulterated milk was harmful for the health of child.

Hammad Akram of I-8/3 alleged that dairy farmers were preparing milk through, liquid shampoo, detergent, refined oil and different chemicals which were extremely hazardous.

He mentioned that shopkeepers were giving special offers to sell their substandard milk on cheaper prices like one liter milk free with one liter.

"The people buying milk are unaware of what is the quality of milk sold to them."� Sara Khan, a house wife living in G-13 said in households milk was used for making tea numerous times a day. "Adulterated milk can't give the pure taste to the tea and is equally dangerous for women and children's health."� While talking to APP, ICT Food department deputy director Iqbal Yousaf said several crackdowns had been taken against the shopkeepers selling unhealthy and low quality milk and food items.� Shopkeepers who were selling substandard milk in the sectors like G-9 (Karachi Company) and other areas had already been imposed heavy fines.

Talking to�this agency, spokesperson of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) Dr.Wassem Khawaja said adulterated milk causes various health problems including heart problem, stomach, cancer and in extreme case even death.