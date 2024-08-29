Sales Tax Refunds: FBR Official Speaks At APTMA Workshop
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Inland Revenue and Member Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Punjab, Raza Ashfaq
Sheikh said on Thursday the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had devised three automated
systems to streamline the payment system.
Addressing a workshop organized by the APTMA for its members mills relating to sales tax
budgetary measures especially those affecting textile industry, he explained refunds payment
system under the sales tax Finance Act, 2024 to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA)
member mills. He also explained the Sales Tax General Order (STGO) 9 of 2023 to the participants
of the workshop.
According to him, the scheme of things under the Sales Tax law could be divided into three
categories, namely legal provisions, automated systems and check for scrutiny and audit.
He said sections 8B, 10, 66 and 67 deal with refunds payment under the Sales Tax Act, 1990.
Besides, rules under chapters V, VA, VB and VC spell out fundamentals of the refund scheme.
Earlier, APTMA Secretary General Mohammed Raza Baqir said the APTMA had decided to hold
workshops for apprising and educating member mills about the tax system to avoid any future
litigation from FBR field formations.
Representatives of member mills, dealing with tax matters, attended the workshop to discuss
their concerns and get clarifications thereon from the senior FBR officer. They also raised
queries about the delays in clearance of refund claims and STGO 9 of 2023, which were duly
addressed by the visiting commissioner Inland Revenue.
Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir welcomed the visiting commissioner IR at the
APTMA Lahore office.
A good number of representatives from the APTMA member mills attended the workshop.
The Commissioner said the FBR had three systems, including FASTER, ERS and STARR
to deal with refunds of sales tax.
