Sales Tax refunds: FBR official speaks at APTMA workshop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Inland Revenue and Member Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Punjab, Raza Ashfaq

Sheikh said on Thursday the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had devised three automated

systems to streamline the payment system.

Addressing a workshop organized by the APTMA for its members mills relating to sales tax

budgetary measures especially those affecting textile industry, he explained refunds payment

system under the sales tax Finance Act, 2024 to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA)

member mills. He also explained the Sales Tax General Order (STGO) 9 of 2023 to the participants

of the workshop.

According to him, the scheme of things under the Sales Tax law could be divided into three

categories, namely legal provisions, automated systems and check for scrutiny and audit.

He said sections 8B, 10, 66 and 67 deal with refunds payment under the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Besides, rules under chapters V, VA, VB and VC spell out fundamentals of the refund scheme.

Earlier, APTMA Secretary General Mohammed Raza Baqir said the APTMA had decided to hold

workshops for apprising and educating member mills about the tax system to avoid any future

litigation from FBR field formations.

Representatives of member mills, dealing with tax matters, attended the workshop to discuss

their concerns and get clarifications thereon from the senior FBR officer. They also raised

queries about the delays in clearance of refund claims and STGO 9 of 2023, which were duly

addressed by the visiting commissioner Inland Revenue.

Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir welcomed the visiting commissioner IR at the

APTMA Lahore office.

A good number of representatives from the APTMA member mills attended the workshop.

The Commissioner said the FBR had three systems, including FASTER, ERS and STARR

to deal with refunds of sales tax.