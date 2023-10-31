Salesman arrested for gauge manipulation by remote control device

The district administration has arrested a fuel station salesman red-handed for manipulating the gauge through a remote control device

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The district administration has arrested a fuel station salesman red-handed for manipulating the gauge through a remote control device.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Syed Ehsan Ali Shah, acting on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afzal Wazir, raided a fuel station on GT Road in Sardargah area and apprehended the salesman who was caught reducing the gauge through a remote control device.

The Assistant Commissioner stated that the salesman was adjusting the gauge during the inspection conducted by administrative officers. He further mentioned that the gauge showed 700 millilitres of petrol instead of the correct 1 liter,

resulting in a fine imposed on the fuel station and its seizure.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has issued a directive to all administrative officers to inspect fuel stations in their respective areas and ensure that gauges are thoroughly examined.