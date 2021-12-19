Salesman deprived of cash at gun point

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Four unidentified armed robbers snatched cash from salesman of a private company at gun point near Kharrak Wala here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, salesman of a private company Muhammad Sibtain Khawar alongwith his driver Ahmed Khalil was returning Multan after recovery from customers of district Muzaffargarh.

All of a sudden, four unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted their vehicle near Kharrak Wala in premises of Khangarh police station.

They held the salesman and driver hostage at gun point snatched cash Rs 138,000 from them and escaped from the scene.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.