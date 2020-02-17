Salesman deprived of Rs.1.5 lakh in Faisalabad

Robbers deprived a salesman of a local factory of Rs 1.5 lakh in Mamonkanjan police station area on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Robbers deprived a salesman of a local factory of Rs 1.5 lakh in Mamonkanjan police station area on Monday.

A police spokesman said salesman Asif was going to Okara when two armed men riding on a motorcycle intercepted him at Killianwala Road. They snatched Rs1.5 lakh in cash from him at gunpoint and fled the scene.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.